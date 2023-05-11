Chandler High School sophomore’s Native flag wins youth council contest

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Chandler High School sophomore is being recognized for her artwork on a flag design that will be displayed for years to come.

Makenna Yazzie’s artwork depicts the 22 tribal nations of Arizona and will be used as the Future Inspired Native American Leaders (FINAL) Youth Council’s official flag. Once her design is printed on a flag, it will be presented during all official appearances, marketing and presentations of the council.

Yazzie, along with being chosen as the winner of the flag design with the non-profit Phoenix Indian Center, also won a new PlayStation 5. Congratulations, Makenna!

Makenna Yazzie's flag design will be used in all Future Inspired Native American Leaders Youth Council events and marketing. (Makenna Yazzie | Makenna Yazzie)

