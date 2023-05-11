110 ° Day Contest
Chandler High School sophomore’s Native flag wins youth council contest

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Chandler High School sophomore is being recognized for her artwork on a flag design that will be displayed for years to come.

Makenna Yazzie’s artwork depicts the 22 tribal nations of Arizona and will be used as the Future Inspired Native American Leaders (FINAL) Youth Council’s official flag. Once her design is printed on a flag, it will be presented during all official appearances, marketing and presentations of the council.

Yazzie, along with being chosen as the winner of the flag design with the non-profit Phoenix Indian Center, also won a new PlayStation 5. Congratulations, Makenna!

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

