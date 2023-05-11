110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man fights off burglary suspect who entered house with wife inside

By Jim Nelson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A Cleveland man fought off a burglar who entered his home while his wife was alone inside Friday, after the husband helped the suspect with car trouble.

“I’ve never had a problem the entire time I’ve been here,” said Verdi Adams. “My wife woke up the last couple nights screaming.”

According to a police report, Khaalis Ricardo Miller, 45, was arrested and booked in the Cuyahoga County Jail on aggravated burglary charges that same day.

Verdi Adams told WOIO and police that the suspect knocked on the couple’s door around 9:30 a.m., claiming he needed help jumping his car. Angela Adams, Verdi’s wife, told the man that her husband wasn’t home but that she would let him know about the situation when he returned, police said.

Verdi Adams told police he helped Miller when he arrived home, but hours later, Miller came back to the home and started banging on the door.

He insisted that his vehicle still needed work. When Verdi Adams went outside to help, Miller went inside the house and locked the door, according to the victims.

Angela Adams was still inside when Miller started walking upstairs, where she was located.

Surveillance video provided to WOIO by the couple is consistent with the police report.

Verdi Adams said he kicked the door in and started fighting with the suspect, eventually getting him out of the house.

Portions of the altercation are visible on the surveillance footage.

Miller was arrested later that day. He’s due in court in Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion
Bill Chalmers calls himself a survivor of a system that left him bankrupt.
‘They took away everything I had:’ Arizona man pushes for probate reform

Latest News

Troopers say they had to ram the car to get her to stop. Luckily, the troopers got away with...
2 troopers hurt stopping ‘confused’ elderly driver going wrong-way on Phoenix freeway
She failed a field sobriety test, then told officers she was a judge in Yavapai County.
Yavapai County judge facing extreme DUI charges has a questionable history on the bench.
A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle outside Florida apartment complex, authorities say
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman, who portrays nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital," attends to...
Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ actress for 45 years, dies