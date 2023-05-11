Cardinals sign five 2023 NFL Draft picks

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Cardinals signed five 2023 NFL Draft choices on Thursday. Notably, the Cardinals signed the sixth overall pick, offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. from Ohio State, to a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth year.

The Cardinals also signed wide receiver Michael Wilson (3rd round, 94th overall) from Stanford, offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (4th round, 122nd overall) from UCLA, quarterback Clayton Tune (5th round, 139th overall) from Houston, and linebacker Owen Pappoe (5th round, 168th overall) from Auburn all to four-year contracts.

Johnson Jr., the 313-pound first-team All-American selection and first-team team All-Big Ten in 2022, started 26 consecutive games and helped the Buckeyes record a 29-5 record in his Ohio State career. Johnson Jr.’s presence will help a Cardinals team that’s dealt with offensive line woes over the past few seasons.

Wilson appeared in 39 games with Stanford and totaled 134 receptions for 1,662 yards. Wilson was selected as a team captain and also was a four-time Academic All-Pac 12 selection (2019-22). Gaines II will also provide offensive line help. The 303-pound guard from UCLA helped the Bruins average 200+ rushing per game in each of the past three seasons.

Tune completed 956-of-1,497 passes for 11,994 yards and 104 TDs in his five-year collegiate career with Houston. A mobile quarterback, Tune also rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 TDs on 412 carries. Pappoe was a two-time team captain at Auburn and started all 41 games he appeared in during his four-year career with the team, certainly boosting the Cardinals’ pass rush.

Welcome to the Bird Gang 🎨 pic.twitter.com/p153hWCWpR — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.