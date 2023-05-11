110 ° Day Contest
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray makes donations to Texas mall shooting victims

FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up on the sideline during the first...
FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say they're investigating allegations that a fan struck Murray amid celebrations of Arizona's 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)(David Becker | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made two donations to victims of a Texas mall shooting last weekend, including $15,000 to a young boy who lost his entire family.

Murray — who is from Allen, Texas, where the shooting occurred — also donated $10,000 to a general fund for victims of the shooting and shared the links with his 372,000 followers on Twitter.

“This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas,” Murray said in his initial Twitter message on Sunday. “If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know.

“When is this (expletive) gonna stop?”

Among the victims at the outdoor shopping mall were three members of a Korean American family: a couple and one of their sons, who was 3. Another son was wounded, said Myoung-Joon Kim, head of mission at the Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Dallas.

The parents were identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as Kyu Song Cho, 37, and Cindy Cho, 35.

Murray has played four seasons for the Cardinals and is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

