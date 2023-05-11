Beyoncé heads to Glendale in August, kicks off global tour with sold-out show in Sweden

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Beyoncé kicked off her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour in a sold-out show in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday, electrifying the sold-out crowd with music off her seventh and latest album, RENAISSANCE; and she’s headed to Arizona later this summer.

Beyoncé will be performing in State Farm Stadium in Glendale on August 24 as she embarks on a long-awaited return to the global stage, the global cultural icon spoiled the 46,000 fans at Friends Arena with a near three-hour performance, performing hits such as “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” “COZY,” and “BREAK MY SOUL,” along with legendary hits “Flaws And All,” “Crazy In Love,” and “Love On Top.”

Beyoncé will perform in more than 40 different cities, continuing the European leg of the tour throughout the end of June, where she will perform five shows in a row in London and begin the North America leg of the tour in Toronto, on July 8, wrapping up the tour in New Orleans on September 27.

Due to massive ticket demand, many U.S.-based fans are flocking to Europe to catch Beyoncé there instead of the U.S. Many fans secured tickets to watch her in Stockholm, where tickets were hundreds of dollars cheaper compared to tickets in U.S. cities. Nevertheless, reviews of the concert have been nothing short of amazing, with fans describing it as a euphoric experience in the artist’s first tour in seven years.

