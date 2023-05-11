110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Bankruptcy judge halts Suns new television deal, for now

Fans watch Suns coverage on a big screen TV outside of Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.
A Federal bankruptcy judge in Texas has put a potential deal between the Suns basketball team, Gray Television (parent company of Arizona’s Family), and streaming service Kiswe on hold.(azfamily)
By Jason Sillman
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Federal bankruptcy judge in Texas has put a potential deal between the Suns basketball team, Gray Television (parent company of Arizona’s Family), and streaming service Kiswe on hold.

Diamond Sports Group, the owner of cable channel Bally’s Sports Arizona, asked for injunctive relief, claiming the team violated U.S. bankruptcy laws with the agreement with Arizona’s Family and Kiswe on April 28th. Diamond Sports filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March, according to a report by CNBC.

Judge Christopher Lopez, handling Diamond’s bankruptcy case, granted Diamond’s request to halt the Suns deal, for now, with Arizona’s Family and Kiswe.

The judge also ruled that Gray Television and Kiswe did not violate bankruptcy laws, according to The Athletic.

CEO of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury teams, Josh Bartelstein, reacted to the ruling in the following statement:

“The Phoenix Suns and Mercury are excited to continue giving our fans everything they want for the best possible experience and making our games accessible to everyone. We are committed to working collaboratively on a fair resolution that will be in the best interest of our fans, our community, and our players.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion
File -- Houseboats on Lake Powell on Dec. 13, 2021, near Wahweap Marina, where the...
How high Lake Powell and Lake Mead are expected to rise this summer

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard...
Suns get blown out in Game 5 against the Nuggets
ESPN Longhorn Network announcer Lance Blanks prepares before an NCAA college basketball game...
Former Suns GM Lance Blanks died by suicide, daughter says
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic get into an altercation in the stands during the first half...
Jokic fined $25K by NBA for making contact with Suns owner
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks to pass as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter...
Booker, Durant both score 36, Suns even series with Nuggets