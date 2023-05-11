Bankruptcy judge halts Suns new television deal, for now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Federal bankruptcy judge in Texas has put a potential deal between the Suns basketball team, Gray Television (parent company of Arizona’s Family), and streaming service Kiswe on hold.

Diamond Sports Group, the owner of cable channel Bally’s Sports Arizona, asked for injunctive relief, claiming the team violated U.S. bankruptcy laws with the agreement with Arizona’s Family and Kiswe on April 28th. Diamond Sports filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March, according to a report by CNBC.

Judge Christopher Lopez, handling Diamond’s bankruptcy case, granted Diamond’s request to halt the Suns deal, for now, with Arizona’s Family and Kiswe.

The judge also ruled that Gray Television and Kiswe did not violate bankruptcy laws, according to The Athletic.

CEO of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury teams, Josh Bartelstein, reacted to the ruling in the following statement:

“The Phoenix Suns and Mercury are excited to continue giving our fans everything they want for the best possible experience and making our games accessible to everyone. We are committed to working collaboratively on a fair resolution that will be in the best interest of our fans, our community, and our players.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.