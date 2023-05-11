Armed shoplifter dies in hospital after being shot by officer, Tempe police say

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police said on Wednesday the suspected shoplifter who was shot by a veteran officer near a Walmart has died in the hospital. Police did not release the victim’s name. No officers were hurt.

According to police, a man in his mid-20s stole a soundbar from a Walmart at Priest Drive and Elliott Road around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Employees tried to stop him, but he ran off. When officers arrived in the area, they found him near a canal path behind the Walmart. Investigators said a fight broke out between an officer and the man, and that’s when the man was shot. Officers said they found a “sharp object” near the suspect’s body. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Sgt. Hector Encinas said officers found a sharp object near the suspect's body.

The officer who fired his gun has 20 years of experience with the department. This was the 34th officer-involved shooting in Arizona so far in 2023.

