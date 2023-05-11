Armed shoplifter dies in hospital after being shot by officer, Tempe police say
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police said on Wednesday the suspected shoplifter who was shot by a veteran officer near a Walmart has died in the hospital. Police did not release the victim’s name. No officers were hurt.
According to police, a man in his mid-20s stole a soundbar from a Walmart at Priest Drive and Elliott Road around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Employees tried to stop him, but he ran off. When officers arrived in the area, they found him near a canal path behind the Walmart. Investigators said a fight broke out between an officer and the man, and that’s when the man was shot. Officers said they found a “sharp object” near the suspect’s body. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
The officer who fired his gun has 20 years of experience with the department. This was the 34th officer-involved shooting in Arizona so far in 2023.
