6 Phoenix Union schools apply for Horne’s resource officer grant money

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Department of Education will recommend that grants be approved for several Phoenix Union High School District schools looking to hire armed school resource officers. SRO presence on school campuses has grown increasingly controversial since the George Floyd protests in 2020 and the Uvalde elementary school shooting in 2022.

The education department says at least six high schools have applied for the grants so far — Cesar Chavez, Maryvale, Metro Tech, North, South Mountain and Trevor Brown. PXU’s governing board, on April 13, postponed its vote to approve or deny a plan for school resources officers without setting an exact date it will bring the issue back up for a vote. Instead, the board voted in favor of having public study sessions, as well as extending the current off-duty officer model through the end of June.

The board’s reluctance to decide in April appears to motivate Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne’s accusation that the board is opposed to the resource officers. “The decision of the Phoenix Union governing board against armed law enforcement officers not only goes against the recommendation of their own safety committee,” Horne says in a press release sent to Arizona’s Family. “But is a slap to the leadership of those schools and to the classroom teachers association who called for SRO’s because safety is needed.”

Horne goes on to say that he commissioned a poll from OH Predictive Insights, which found that “79 percent [of] parents living within Phoenix Union’s boundaries support having a law enforcement officer on campus.” However, the poll questions are concerned with a parent’s support of a school resource officer. It is not a study on the efficacy of having an officer on campus.

During the board’s meeting in April, parents and members of the public were welcome to voice their concerns. Some said there should be more guidance counselors, therapists and social workers on campus to help students with mental health issues and prevent school shootings. Others said school resource officers are the best line of defense in preventing bad actors.

Central High School principal Anastasia Jiminez quotes Horne during the meeting, saying resources officers ensure a level of protection, security and quick response.

Berta Rita, a parent of a student, said, “There’ve been many massacres around the country and what about Texas, there was an army of police officers who did nothing. What we need is resources.”

