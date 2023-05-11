2 troopers hurt stopping ‘confused’ elderly driver going wrong-way on Phoenix freeway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two troopers were injured after stopping an elderly driver who was driving the wrong way on State Route 51 early Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says just before 2 a.m. an 82-year-old woman got on the SR-51 near Shea Boulevard. She drove southbound in the northbound lanes for about five miles before two troopers were able to stop her by intentionally hitting her car around Glendale Avenue.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both troopers suffered minor injuries and were able to drive themselves to the hospital. DPS says it appears the driver was confused and impairment is not a factor. The northbound lanes were closed for about an hour for the investigation but have since been reopened.

