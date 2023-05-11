2 people dead after shooting at Goodyear home

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A shooting at a Goodyear home left two people dead on Wednesday. It happened in a neighborhood near Sarival Avenue and Elwood Street around 4:30 p.m. When officers got there, they found the bodies. Police said the area is safe and investigators are on the scene trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. No identities have been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.