18-year-old arrested in connection to homicide of Mesa high school football player

Friends and family remembered the victim on Wednesday night.
Friends and family remembered the victim on Wednesday night.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa police announced on Thursday they’ve arrested a teen for the shooting death of a football player. Police said they booked 18-year-old Peter “PJ” Clabron III into jail. Jeremiah Aviles was shot and killed at a teammate’s house early Sunday morning near University Drive and Gilbert Road.

The announcement is welcome news for Aviles’ family members, who flew in from California. They joined the community for a vigil in honor of Aviles at Red Mountain Park on Wednesday night. Candles lit up the night sky as different people who knew the 18-year-old spoke about how much he meant to them. “I forgive who shot my brother. I just want him to admit what he did, do his time. He’ll be accountable in this life or the next,” said Omar Aviles Jr., Jeremiah’s brother, before the vigil.

Jeremiah’s father, Omar Aviles Sr., said Jeremiah was playing video games inside his teammate’s house before shots were fired around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Police haven’t released what charges Clabron may be facing. Detectives also haven’t said if the shooting was on purpose or accidental.

A vigil is planned for Thursday night at 8 p.m. at Red Mountain High School.

