West Valley soccer team seeks help for all players to attend Regional Championships

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley girls soccer team is in the middle of a historic season, and the best is yet to come.

The Juventus SC Under-13 girls soccer team won the Arizona State Cup last month, which means they get to play in the regional championships in Boise, Idaho this June. But to get there, they need your help.

“We train really hard,” player Sofia Rodriguez said. “And we give it our all.”

“We’re all a family,” teammate Samantha Limon added. “And we all care about each other.”

“The way we all work together is really cool,” teammate Brianna Whitney added.

The team is made up of 15 girls from different backgrounds, cities, and schools. But on the soccer field, none of that matters.

“The teammates just make me feel welcome,” Rodriguez said. “And so do the coaches.”

Nine years ago, Gerardo Limon and Eric Rodriguez started Juventus SC as a way to give back to families who might not have been able to afford club soccer otherwise. “Our main emphasis has always been providing somewhere where the girls can come and play and develop,” Rodriguez said. “And just because we’re more affordable doesn’t mean we’re compromising on the quality.”

Win after win has meant the team is now taking its talents out of state. A new experience, but also an expensive one.

“The expense could be something that for some parents is not feasible at this time,” Rodriguez said. “It could cost a family about $3,000.”

So Juventus SC has started a Snap Raise to help with costs. Because Limon and Rodriguez know what just being at this regional tournament will mean to their players.

“They won the opportunity, and we’re going to support them to go all the way,” Limon said. “We believe in them.”

More importantly, the girls believe in themselves.

“I believe we can go to a much higher level,” Whitney said. “We can beat anyone,” Rodriguez added.

