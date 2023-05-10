110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

West Valley soccer team seeks help for all players to attend Regional Championships

A West Valley girls soccer team is fundraising to help send them on a trip to the regional championships in Boise, Idaho.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley girls soccer team is in the middle of a historic season, and the best is yet to come.

The Juventus SC Under-13 girls soccer team won the Arizona State Cup last month, which means they get to play in the regional championships in Boise, Idaho this June. But to get there, they need your help.

“We train really hard,” player Sofia Rodriguez said. “And we give it our all.”

“We’re all a family,” teammate Samantha Limon added. “And we all care about each other.”

“The way we all work together is really cool,” teammate Brianna Whitney added.

The team is made up of 15 girls from different backgrounds, cities, and schools. But on the soccer field, none of that matters.

“The teammates just make me feel welcome,” Rodriguez said. “And so do the coaches.”

Nine years ago, Gerardo Limon and Eric Rodriguez started Juventus SC as a way to give back to families who might not have been able to afford club soccer otherwise. “Our main emphasis has always been providing somewhere where the girls can come and play and develop,” Rodriguez said. “And just because we’re more affordable doesn’t mean we’re compromising on the quality.”

Win after win has meant the team is now taking its talents out of state. A new experience, but also an expensive one.

“The expense could be something that for some parents is not feasible at this time,” Rodriguez said. “It could cost a family about $3,000.”

So Juventus SC has started a Snap Raise to help with costs. Because Limon and Rodriguez know what just being at this regional tournament will mean to their players.

“They won the opportunity, and we’re going to support them to go all the way,” Limon said. “We believe in them.”

More importantly, the girls believe in themselves.

“I believe we can go to a much higher level,” Whitney said. “We can beat anyone,” Rodriguez added.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion
File -- Houseboats on Lake Powell on Dec. 13, 2021, near Wahweap Marina, where the...
How high Lake Powell and Lake Mead are expected to rise this summer

Latest News

The incident happened near Priest Drive and Elliot Road.
Alleged shoplifter hospitalized after being shot by Tempe officer
Alleged shoplifter in critical condition after being shot by Tempe police
Avondale girls soccer team asking for help raising money for championship game trip
The second round of cleanups for "The Zone" homeless encampment.
Court-ordered ‘The Zone’ cleanup begins Wednesday in downtown Phoenix