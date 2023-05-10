110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

WATCH: Sheriff’s deputies rescue hawk from a snake’s coil

The deputies said the hawk’s death was imminent.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Body camera video caught the moment when deputies in Florida jumped in to rescue a hawk from the coil of a snake.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were called to a neighborhood Sunday for the report of an injured hawk in the roadway.

The deputies found the bird with a snake wrapped around its neck and said the hawk’s death was imminent.

They were able to remove the snake from the other animal. The hawk then took a breath and flew away.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Clovis Watson said he is thankful for “Deputy Sheriffs like Dasher and Forero, who go above and beyond the call of duty in incidents that may be outside of their normal scope of duty. Great Work Gentleman!”

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion
File -- Houseboats on Lake Powell on Dec. 13, 2021, near Wahweap Marina, where the...
How high Lake Powell and Lake Mead are expected to rise this summer

Latest News

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are...
Starbucks debuts 2 new drinks for summer menu
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of...
Disney board banned X-rated stores and liquor shops from property, overlooking prisons
Top stories at noon from Arizona's Family news
Arizona's Family Noon Headlines (Wednesday 5-10-2023)
FILE - People hold hands as they pray at a memorial for victims of the Allen Premium Outlets...
Elon Musk’s tweets about Texas mall gunman spread misleading claims, question shooter’s background
In the United States, prices rose by 4.9% over the past year.
Inflation in Phoenix is up 7.4% from last year, ranks #3 nationwide