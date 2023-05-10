Two 3.0+ magnitude earthquakes strike in northern Arizona

CAMERON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two earthquakes over 3.0 magnitude were reported near a small town north of Flagstaff on Wednesday. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was reported 10 miles away from Cameron at 11:21 a.m. Then, around 3 p.m., a 3.1 magnitude earthquake rattled an area 16 miles from Cameron.

According to the Mercalli Intensity Scale, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake is most noticeable indoors but typically only causes minor damage. There are around 500,000 earthquakes between 2.5 to 5.4 magnitude that happen each year.

Two earthquakes with magnitudes 3.1 and 3.2 hit near the small town of Cameron, north of Flagstaff, on Wednesday morning. (Arizona's Family)

No deaths, injuries, or significant property damage has been reported from the quakes. However, due to the infrastructure of homes, cities, and other structures, those in the middle of an earthquake sometimes have to think quickly to stay safe. Ground shaking can alter the stability of a shelter because it disrupts groundwater below, and ground displacement can often rip apart roads or floors of homes. Finally, earthquakes can also spark fires or cause flooding in some cases.

