Triple digits coming soon to central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a Wednesday! Unseasonably cool temperatures greeted the Valley this morning, with clouds and even a few raindrops reported. Daytime highs were in the 70s, well off the normal high of 92 degrees. As expected, this dry system produced strong wind gusts across the northern and eastern parts of the state, with Safford posting a 43mph wind gust at 1:10 p.m. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger remains in effect through 8 p.m. With sunny skies and lighter wind speeds returning to the Valley Thursday, we have an Ozone High Pollution Advisory in effect for the Metro area. Highs will be in the upper 80s with mid 90s by Friday.

Red Flag Warning through Wednesday night. High Ozone pollution advisory Thursday for the PHX Metro area. (AZ Family)

High pressure will rapidly build in, leading to much warmer conditions to start Mother’s Day Weekend. Expect highs on the century mark by Saturday and close to it on Mother’s Day Sunday. However, a moisture push from a low-pressure center to our southeast will increase humidity and instability from Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Showers are possible in the higher terrain of South Central Arizona and up along the Rim Country. It will feel a bit humid for the Valley, and we should see some clouds on Sunday and next week. Some storms’ outflows could push into the Valley for breezy conditions. At this point, we do not expect measurable rain. Dry lightning could be a factor in our fire weather conditions all next week.

