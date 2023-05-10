110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Triple digits coming soon to central Arizona

Humid by Mother’s Day weekend
Highs will be in the upper 80s with mid 90s by Friday.
Highs will be in the upper 80s with mid 90s by Friday.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a Wednesday! Unseasonably cool temperatures greeted the Valley this morning, with clouds and even a few raindrops reported. Daytime highs were in the 70s, well off the normal high of 92 degrees. As expected, this dry system produced strong wind gusts across the northern and eastern parts of the state, with Safford posting a 43mph wind gust at 1:10 p.m. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger remains in effect through 8 p.m. With sunny skies and lighter wind speeds returning to the Valley Thursday, we have an Ozone High Pollution Advisory in effect for the Metro area. Highs will be in the upper 80s with mid 90s by Friday.

Red Flag Warning through Wednesday night. High Ozone pollution advisory Thursday for the PHX...
Red Flag Warning through Wednesday night. High Ozone pollution advisory Thursday for the PHX Metro area.(AZ Family)
Red Flag Warning through Wednesday night. High Ozone pollution advisory Thursday for the PHX...
Red Flag Warning through Wednesday night. High Ozone pollution advisory Thursday for the PHX Metro area.(AZ Family)

High pressure will rapidly build in, leading to much warmer conditions to start Mother’s Day Weekend. Expect highs on the century mark by Saturday and close to it on Mother’s Day Sunday. However, a moisture push from a low-pressure center to our southeast will increase humidity and instability from Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Showers are possible in the higher terrain of South Central Arizona and up along the Rim Country. It will feel a bit humid for the Valley, and we should see some clouds on Sunday and next week. Some storms’ outflows could push into the Valley for breezy conditions. At this point, we do not expect measurable rain. Dry lightning could be a factor in our fire weather conditions all next week.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion
File -- Houseboats on Lake Powell on Dec. 13, 2021, near Wahweap Marina, where the...
How high Lake Powell and Lake Mead are expected to rise this summer

Latest News

AZFamily Weather First Alert 12:00pm 5/10/23
AZFamily First Alert 9am Update for 5/10/23
.
Breezy day for Phoenix
AZFAMILY | First Alert (5am) Update for Wednesday, 05/10/23