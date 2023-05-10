Suns get blown out in Game 5 against the Nuggets

DENVER, CO (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Suns had terrible starts to the first and third quarters and got blown out in Game 5 against the Nuggets in Denver on Tuesday night. The Nuggets are now up 3-2 in the Western Conference semifinals. Game 6 is Thursday in Phoenix. Devin Booker rolled his ankle at the end of the first quarter and looked pretty hurt after mighty performances in the first four games of the series. Booker finished the game with 28 points on 8-19 shooting with six rebounds and four assists. Kevin Durant had 26 points and 11 boards.

Nuggets started the third on a 12-1 run. Things got a little chippy when Landry Shamet elbowed Jamal Murray in the face during a shot. On the way back to the other floor, Murray grabbed Shamet around his upper body and he went down. Then, after getting a driving basket, Murray got a technical foul for taunting Shamet. Durant missed the free throw. Later in the third Bruce Brown and Jokic tried to get in the Suns’ huddle during a timeout and Durant shoved Nikola Jokic. Durant and Brown both received technical fouls. After the exchange, security removed a fan from courtside. All that drama didn’t stop Jokic though, as he had 17 points in the quarter on 7-of-8 shooting, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He finished the game with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

Nuggets were in control of the game in the first quarter, starting on a 19-9 run on 64% shooting. The Suns started the game 4-11 from the field. Michael Porter Jr., who had only 11 points on 31% shooting in Game 4, had 14 points in the quarter. He finished the game with 19 points. Durant had only three points on 1-5 shooting.

After a rough first quarter, the Suns came back and tied it at 45-45. The team’s defense stepped up and the Nuggets only made five shots in the quarter. Many fans were grateful to only be down 52-49 at the half due to the terrible start. After scoring 28 points in Game 4, Jamal Murray had only two points in the half. Murray totaled 19 points in the game.

