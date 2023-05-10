Preschoolers at Gilbert school helping dreams come true

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A group of preschoolers at Gilbert’s The Learning Experience School are helping some special kids’ dreams come true through art!

During this month’s Let’s Grant Wishes fundraiser, the students are learning about the Make a Wish foundation and creating art to auction off! They’ve also been collecting pennies and learning about how the size of your heart is what truly matters.

Already, the kids have raised more than $7,000! The Learning Experience Preschool Centers across the U.S. have raised more than one million dollars for Make-a-Wish kids across the nation. Do you know of someone or an organization doing Something Good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here.

