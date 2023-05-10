110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police: Woman dies after rock goes through windshield

Police say a woman in Minnesota died after a rock went through her car's windshield.
Police say a woman in Minnesota died after a rock went through her car's windshield.(deepblue4you via Canva)
By Briggs LeSavage and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWO HARBORS, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - Police in Minnesota say a woman has died after a rock went through her car’s windshield.

On Tuesday, the Two Harbors Police Department confirmed that 46-year-old Kay Spielman died. She was injured when a rock went through her windshield on Highway 61 last Friday.

Police shared the update during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Spielman was a Cook County resident and was driving there around 2 p.m. when the rock, about the size of a softball, hit her car’s hood and went through the windshield.

Police said bystanders found her bleeding and slumped over in the vehicle. They tried to help her until first responders arrived.

She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

According to police, Spielman was a mother, sister and daughter. They described her as a very caring and giving person.

Police also said she is a registered organ donor, and her organs will go to someone in need.

“The caring and giving of Kay Spielman will live on for others,” Two Harbors Police Chief Chris Donald said.

According to police, they are still investigating exactly how the rock hit Spielman’s windshield, but they called it an isolated and unfortunate event. They do not believe it was thrown.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Two Harbors police at 218-834-5566.

Copyright 2023 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

Investigators say a truck and sedan collided near Hunt Highway and Arizona Avenue.
18-year-old killed in weekend crash in Chandler
A judge examines dogs competing in the bracco Italiano breed during the breed's debut at the...
Dog co-owned by Tim McGraw wins new breed at show
Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Westminster finals arrive: What dog will claim best in show?
A children's book author has been charged with the murder of her husband.
She wrote book on husband’s death; police say she killed him
Scammers may direct you to a malicious website that asks for your personal information or an...
Scammers piggybacking on legitimate class-action settlements