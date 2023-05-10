110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested for burglarizing firefighters’ home on Christmas Eve, Glendale police say

Travis Szydelko, 34, was arrested in connection with a Glendale home burglary in late December.
Travis Szydelko, 34, was arrested in connection with a Glendale home burglary in late December.(Glendale Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police announced on Wednesday that officers made an arrest in a Christmas Day burglary where more than $10,000 in personal belongings were taken from a home where two Phoenix firefighters live. The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Travis Szydelko.

Detectives say that it took five months to complete the investigation, comprised of forensic and DNA evidence to connect Szydelko to the burglary. Authorities say that Szydelko was living in the neighborhood at two homes. After conducting a search warrant at the two homes, police arrested Szydelko where they also reportedly found several of the firefighters’ belongings.

Arizona’s Family reported back in December that roommates Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali had come home to find someone had ransacked their house near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird Avenue on Christmas Eve.

“I came in here and my safe was on the ground and they had cut through the top of this. So this was on the floor, and they cut through this with a grinder or some sort of circular saw,” Walshire said. He and his roommate, Normali, said they feel more than just a little uneasy. “They took all the firearms, they took all the ammunition,” Walshire explained. “We both had a lot of cash like savings in there, some heirlooms and stuff from grandparents.”

Another loss for the household? Their dog, Bear, had also disappeared. In the end, one of Normali’s dogs, Coto, was able to find his way back home and Bear, was found safe in a nearby gated community and got back home safely.

Szydelko now faces charges of burglary, criminal damage and misconduct involving weapons.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion
File -- Houseboats on Lake Powell on Dec. 13, 2021, near Wahweap Marina, where the...
How high Lake Powell and Lake Mead are expected to rise this summer

Latest News

Man arrested after early morning string of fires in downtown Phoenix
A fiery scene in downtown Phoenix, just blocks away from the Footprint Center.
Man arrested after allegedly setting 5 fires in downtown Phoenix
Such a trip costs players $3,000 - making it out of reach for some.
West Valley soccer team seeks help for all players to attend Regional Championships
The incident happened near Priest Drive and Elliot Road.
Alleged shoplifter hospitalized after being shot by Tempe officer