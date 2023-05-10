Man arrested for burglarizing firefighters’ home on Christmas Eve, Glendale police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police announced on Wednesday that officers made an arrest in a Christmas Day burglary where more than $10,000 in personal belongings were taken from a home where two Phoenix firefighters live. The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Travis Szydelko.

Detectives say that it took five months to complete the investigation, comprised of forensic and DNA evidence to connect Szydelko to the burglary. Authorities say that Szydelko was living in the neighborhood at two homes. After conducting a search warrant at the two homes, police arrested Szydelko where they also reportedly found several of the firefighters’ belongings.

Arizona’s Family reported back in December that roommates Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali had come home to find someone had ransacked their house near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird Avenue on Christmas Eve.

“I came in here and my safe was on the ground and they had cut through the top of this. So this was on the floor, and they cut through this with a grinder or some sort of circular saw,” Walshire said. He and his roommate, Normali, said they feel more than just a little uneasy. “They took all the firearms, they took all the ammunition,” Walshire explained. “We both had a lot of cash like savings in there, some heirlooms and stuff from grandparents.”

Another loss for the household? Their dog, Bear, had also disappeared. In the end, one of Normali’s dogs, Coto, was able to find his way back home and Bear, was found safe in a nearby gated community and got back home safely.

Szydelko now faces charges of burglary, criminal damage and misconduct involving weapons.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.