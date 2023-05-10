Man arrested after allegedly setting 5 fires in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An apparent arson suspect has been arrested after allegedly setting at least five fires in the downtown Phoenix area. Phoenix police told Arizona’s Family at the scene that a man, who has not yet been named, is accused of sparking up a commercial leather shop, a storage facility, and a number of other buildings around central Phoenix early Wednesday.

Firefighters were on the scene around 5 a.m. to one large blaze at a three-story leather shop and storage facility particularly close to the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. Fire officials say a trash fire outside had spread to the buildings in the area of 1st and Jackson streets.. Crews had to lay a water supply hose across train tracks, temporarily shutting down the rail line. It has since reopened.

Moments after that fire broke out, Arizona’s Family crews spotted an arrest being made blocks away where police later confirmed that the suspect was apprehended. At this time, detectives believe he set at least five fires, but the investigation is still in the early stages.

No injuries were reported. The method used to set the fires and the exact dollar amount of the damage is still under investigation.

