Inflation in Phoenix is up 7.4% from last year, ranks #3 nationwide

In the United States, prices rose by 4.9% over the past year.
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Phoenix area consumer prices are up 7.4% over the past calendar year, and 1.5% over the past two months alone. That number is higher than the national average which overall saw prices rise by 4.9% in the past year.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the average change in prices of goods and services over time. The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, other products and services that people buy every day. Phoenix area food prices rose 6.8 percent while energy prices rose 2.9 percent over the past year. Officials say most of the increase in the price of energy was a result of the increase in the price of gasoline.

Gasoline prices saw a big increase over the past two months (33.1%), therefore increasing the energy index by 18.8% during that time. Along with the price hike at the pump, prices for electricity rose 3.4 percent, particularly driven by natural gas costs. The CPI index for all items except food and energy rose 8.1 percent over the year. Housing costs were most impacted by inflation, which rose 14.2% year-over-year. Price decreases were mostly in used cars, which dropped about 9 percent, and clothes, which dropped about 1 percent.

Area prices were up 1.5 percent over the past two months, up 7.4 percent from a year ago
Area prices were up 1.5 percent over the past two months, up 7.4 percent from a year ago(U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

According to a WalletHub analysis, Phoenix ranked third for having the highest inflation in the country. Only Miami and Detroit beat Phoenix in price changes. Last November, Arizona’s Family reported that inflation was rising more in Phoenix than anywhere else in the country. As prices quickly rose, an investigation by InvestigateTV revealed that the average household would have to spend an extra $11,500 this year to maintain the same standard of living.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

