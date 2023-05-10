110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Historic site in Mohave County makes list of most endangered places in the nation

The Osterman Gas Station in Peach Springs, Arizona, off Route 66, made the list of the 11 most...
The Osterman Gas Station in Peach Springs, Arizona, off Route 66, made the list of the 11 most endangered historic places in the nation.(National Trust for Historic Preservation)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A historic site in Mohave County is at risk of falling apart. The Osterman Gas Station in Peach Springs, Arizona, off Route 66, made the list of the 11 most endangered historic places in the nation.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation says the gas station was built in 1929 by John Osterman along Route 66 and has been part of the Hualapai Tribal community for generations. According to Arizona State Parks and Trails, the gas station in the small town between Kingman and Flagstaff catered to travelers driving along Route 66. It was one of several privately-owned businesses from the 1920s to the 1950s and features an office that looks like a small house. However, once Interstate 40 was completed in 1979, traffic slowed, and Peach Springs’ population fell.

Extreme weather has damaged and deteriorated the 94-year-old building. In order to preserve the site, the Hualapai Tribe is raising money and developing a plan to stabilize the building.

According to Arizona State Parks and Trails, the gas station in the small town between Kingman...
According to Arizona State Parks and Trails, the gas station in the small town between Kingman and Flagstaff catered to travelers driving along Route 66.(National Trust for Historic Preservation)

The historic site was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. For more information on how to help preserve the building, visit SavingPlaces.org/11Most.

The complete list of most endangered places in the nation is below:

  • Osterman Gas Station, Peach Springs, Arizona
  • Little Santo Domingo, Miami, Florida
  • Pierce Chapel African Cemetery, Midland, Georgia
  • Century and Consumers Buildings, Chicago, Illinois
  • West Bank of St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana
  • Holy Aid and Comfort Spiritual Church (aka Perseverance Benevolent and Mutual Aid Society Hall), New Orleans, Louisiana
  • L.V. Hull Home and Studio, Kosciusko, Mississippi
  • Henry Ossawa Tanner House, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Philadelphia Chinatown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Charleston’s Historic Neighborhoods, Charleston, South Carolina
  • Seattle Chinatown-International District, Seattle, Washington

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

Scammers may direct you to a malicious website that asks for your personal information or an...
Scammers piggybacking on legitimate class-action settlements
The JW Marriott has some awesome summer staycation options available starting at the end of the...
JW Marriott at Desert Ridge offers spectacular summer staycation options for the whole family
It is a crisis leaders are desperately trying to get a handle on, and the numbers are...
MCAO seeing record number of fentanyl-related prosecution cases
Preventing Fentanyl overdoses and deaths in Maricopa County
Arizona lawmakers on the verge of passing nearly $18 million budget