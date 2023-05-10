Historic site in Mohave County makes list of most endangered places in the nation

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A historic site in Mohave County is at risk of falling apart. The Osterman Gas Station in Peach Springs, Arizona, off Route 66, made the list of the 11 most endangered historic places in the nation.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation says the gas station was built in 1929 by John Osterman along Route 66 and has been part of the Hualapai Tribal community for generations. According to Arizona State Parks and Trails, the gas station in the small town between Kingman and Flagstaff catered to travelers driving along Route 66. It was one of several privately-owned businesses from the 1920s to the 1950s and features an office that looks like a small house. However, once Interstate 40 was completed in 1979, traffic slowed, and Peach Springs’ population fell.

Extreme weather has damaged and deteriorated the 94-year-old building. In order to preserve the site, the Hualapai Tribe is raising money and developing a plan to stabilize the building.

The historic site was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. For more information on how to help preserve the building, visit SavingPlaces.org/11Most.

The complete list of most endangered places in the nation is below:

Osterman Gas Station, Peach Springs, Arizona

Little Santo Domingo, Miami, Florida

Pierce Chapel African Cemetery, Midland, Georgia

Century and Consumers Buildings, Chicago, Illinois

West Bank of St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana

Holy Aid and Comfort Spiritual Church (aka Perseverance Benevolent and Mutual Aid Society Hall), New Orleans, Louisiana

L.V. Hull Home and Studio, Kosciusko, Mississippi

Henry Ossawa Tanner House, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Chinatown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Charleston’s Historic Neighborhoods, Charleston, South Carolina

Seattle Chinatown-International District, Seattle, Washington

