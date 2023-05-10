110 ° Day Contest
Fight leads to shooting at Buckeye Walmart

No suspects have been found.
No suspects have been found.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:18 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fight led to a shooting at a Buckeye Walmart on Tuesday night. Police say witnesses reported several people were fighting outside the store’s entrance near Yuma and Watson roads. One person fired a single gunshot, and everyone involved took off before police arrived, investigators said. No suspects have been found.

No one was hurt and there’s no damage to the store. The store was evacuated and will remain closed for the rest of the night. It’s unknown what led up to the fight. Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

