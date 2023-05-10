Enjoy a meal with a view on a Lake Pleasant cruise

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Lake Pleasant Cruises is a family business from bow to stern. In fact, father of the family Fred Finney has been in the tour boat business for more than 50 years.

He’s a skilled boat builder who designed and built “The Phoenix” cruise boat which runs on Lake Pleasant. He passed on his love of boating and passion for the industry to his son, known now as Captain Matt, and his daughter Kate. Both Kate and Matt now co-manage and operate the business, alongside Fred, his wife Diane, Matt’s wife Victoria, and Grandma!

Lake Pleasant Cruises offers sightseeing, live music, brunch, sunset dinner cruises and more on beautiful Lake Pleasant. The boat is also available to rent for private events like parties, corporate events and weddings. “The Phoenix” cruise boat features a full-service bar, restrooms, handicap accessibility, a climate-controlled lower deck and an open-air, shaded upper deck.

The Finney family loves getting to share beautiful Lake Pleasant with locals and tourists alike. They offer all types of different cruises at many price points so that everyone has a chance to get out on the water. The Finney family is proud of the business they have built at Lake Pleasant and want to thank their many customers over the years.

