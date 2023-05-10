110 ° Day Contest
Defense rests without calling witnesses in Vallow trial

Vallow’s attorney says prosecutors failed to prove their case
Closing arguments are set to begin on Thursday, and the judge also ruled that the reading of the verdict will be livestreamed to the public.
By Morgan Loew
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In a surprise move, Lori Vallow’s attorneys rested their case without calling a single witness to the stand. Vallow is charged with the murders of two of her children and conspiracy to murder her then-boyfriend, Chad Daybell’s wife.

Prosecutors spent a month introducing witness after witness, who testified Vallow and Daybell convinced a small group of friends and family that they had spiritual powers. Prosecutors allege that the pair orchestrated the deaths of Vallow’s husband, Charles, Daybell’s wife, Tammy, and Vallow’s two children, Tylee and JJ, in order to cash in on life insurance policies and so they could get married.

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday. Defense attorneys filed a motion for the judge to dismiss the case, arguing that the prosecution had not met its burden of proof to show Vallow was guilty. The judge took the motion under advisement.

Then the defense team met with Vallow behind closed doors to discuss how to proceed. When they emerged, the lead defense attorney, Jim Archibald, dropped the bombshell. “Your honor, we don’t believe the state has proved its case so the defense will rest,” said Archibald. The judge set closing arguments for Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

