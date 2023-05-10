110 ° Day Contest
Day passes make the Rise Uptown the perfect place for Phoenicians to relax

You don't have to travel far to soak in a trendy pool and coddle up. In this latest installment, we sent out Gibby to a hidden gem of a hotel in uptown Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s easy to miss in the hustle and bustle of the big city, but just off Camelback lies an underrated resort with all the amenities to fulfill your day trip needs and relax from the stress of everyday life.

The Rise Uptown Hotel considers itself a modern, boutique property whose mid-century style makes it a colorful getaway for those living in the Valley traveling from around the state, or even visiting from afar. You’re only steps away from historic shops, great dining, and minutes away from the up-and-coming electric nightlife that downtown brings. Yet, if you’re looking to soak in some Vitamin D, they’ve got enough to make it worth your while.

Lylo Swim Club

Meet Lylo Swim Club at the Rise. Visitors and locals alike mingle to bask in the sunshine while enjoying a curated balance of cocktails and Sonoran-inspired eats. There’s even a weekend happy hour that runs Thursday through Monday, ensuring that your little retreat won’t break your budget. Once the golden hour sets, make sure to make up to Don Wood’s Say When rooftop for a view that rivals some of Phoenix’s most exclusive rooftops.

Use promo code VACAY to get an exclusive offer for Arizona’s Family viewers. For more information on their Summer Sun Vacay promo, click/tap here.

