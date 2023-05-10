110 ° Day Contest
Breezy day for Phoenix

Highs will hit 82 degrees later with some clouds here and there.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mild morning in Phoenix to start your Wednesday. Temps will be in the 60s and low 70s as you step out the door in the Valley.

Plan on a cooler day today with our highs dropping ten degrees compared to Tuesday. Highs will hit 82 degrees later with some clouds here and there.

As a low-pressure system moves over northern Arizona, we would pop a few rain showers and thunderstorms. If we see anything, it should stay north of I-40.

Most of the state will stay dry as this system passes. The main benefit will be cooler temps, we’ll take it!

High pressure will quickly reestablish itself for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend.

Temps climb to 100 degrees by Saturday and will hold steady into Sunday.

Mother’s Day will bring temps about eight degrees above normal, with highs in the upper 90s in Phoenix.

Stay cool and have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

