110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

ASU Gammage’s season tickets now available online

Broadway shows coming to ASU Gammage
The ASU Gammage has announced its 2023-2024 "Simply the Best" Broadway season line-up.
The ASU Gammage has announced its 2023-2024 "Simply the Best" Broadway season line-up.(ASU Gammage)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you want to make sure you get your season subscriptions to one of the Phoenix area’s best places to see Broadway shows, then good news!

Arizona State University Gammage season subscriptions are now available for purchase on the theatre’s website. A whole host of incredible shows are on their way, starting in the fall of this year and going into 2024. This season’s theme is called Simply the Best.

The story of the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner, will be hitting the stage Oct. 10-15, 2023. Up next in November is “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” on Nov. 14-19, 2023. To help you ease on down the road in 2024, there’s “The Wiz” from Jan. 2-7. Then comes Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” to spin the tale of love won and love lost, strength, fear, and bravery from Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2024.

In March, “MJ: The Musical” takes the Gammage by storm to tell the story of Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, from March 12-17, 2024. By the spring, “The Kite Runner” will make its first-ever Tempe premier from April 9-14, 2024. By the summer, get the whole family together for “Peter Pan” from June 11-16, 2024. Following shortly behind comes the hit musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” from June 25-July 28.

For the final show, “Les Miserables” will grace the stage in the winter from Dec. 5-10, 2024. However, these shows are not included in the 8-show season tickets package. Instead, those who buy the package will have priority access this summer to buy tickets for the incredibly popular play.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion
File -- Houseboats on Lake Powell on Dec. 13, 2021, near Wahweap Marina, where the...
How high Lake Powell and Lake Mead are expected to rise this summer

Latest News

Bask in the sun and drink some Capri-Sun cocktails at this uptown Phoenix property.
Day passes make the Rise Uptown the perfect place for Phoenicians to relax
Lake Pleasant Cruises offers sightseeing, live music, brunch, sunset dinner cruises and more on...
Enjoy a meal with a view on a Lake Pleasant cruise
Cruise into summer at Lake Pleasant
Enjoy a meal or drink with a view on a Lake Pleasant cruise