ASU Gammage’s season tickets now available online

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you want to make sure you get your season subscriptions to one of the Phoenix area’s best places to see Broadway shows, then good news!

Arizona State University Gammage season subscriptions are now available for purchase on the theatre’s website. A whole host of incredible shows are on their way, starting in the fall of this year and going into 2024. This season’s theme is called Simply the Best.

The story of the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner, will be hitting the stage Oct. 10-15, 2023. Up next in November is “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” on Nov. 14-19, 2023. To help you ease on down the road in 2024, there’s “The Wiz” from Jan. 2-7. Then comes Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” to spin the tale of love won and love lost, strength, fear, and bravery from Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2024.

In March, “MJ: The Musical” takes the Gammage by storm to tell the story of Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, from March 12-17, 2024. By the spring, “The Kite Runner” will make its first-ever Tempe premier from April 9-14, 2024. By the summer, get the whole family together for “Peter Pan” from June 11-16, 2024. Following shortly behind comes the hit musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” from June 25-July 28.

For the final show, “Les Miserables” will grace the stage in the winter from Dec. 5-10, 2024. However, these shows are not included in the 8-show season tickets package. Instead, those who buy the package will have priority access this summer to buy tickets for the incredibly popular play.

