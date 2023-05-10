110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona banks tighten lending standards making it more difficult to get loans for homes, cars

More banks and credit unions are tightening their lending standards, meaning home buyers will have to provide more documentation to get their loans approved.
By Jason Barry
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix area housing market has presented a number of challenges for people looking to buy a home. There are not a lot of listings, interest rates are up, and prices remain pretty high, but that’s not all.

Guardian Mortgage loan officer Dean Wegner said he’s starting to see more banks and credit unions tighten their lending standards, which means home buyers will have to provide more documentation to get their loans approved.

“You might see, instead of a program asking say 20% down, it might be 25% down,” said Wegner. “Adjustable rate mortgages are almost non existent right now because of what we are seeing in lending. You’ll see instead of 1 year tax returns, 2 year tax returns. Instead of 30 day scrutiny, you’ll see 60 day scrutiny. If you are starting a job they want first paycheck, where before, they would actually take an offer letter.”

According to Wegner, the tighter lending standards are directly related to the recent collapse of three U.S. banks and a steady rise in interest rates, which has financial institutions skittish about taking on risky loans.

The tighter bank standards make it more difficult to buy a house, purchase or lease a car, or make home improvements. It also makes it hard on businesses that could use some extra cash.

Todd Sanders is president of the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. He is concerned that a tighter lending market will impact a business’s ability to grow. “They might want to add another vehicle to the fleet, or may want to add on to their physical space,” said Sanders. “They might want to buy new equipment, so those all areas they would want to have access to some sort of credit.” Sanders said Arizona’s economy is stronger than other states, so a speed bump with lending conditions shouldn’t have a significant impact as long as it doesn’t last long.

Wegner advises potential home buyers to shop around while looking for a loan. “You should still be able to get financing,” said Wegner. “Just always watch your credit more than ever. The higher the credit, the lower the interest rate.”

The Fed will release its monthly inflation report on May 10. Wegner said if inflation is up, interest rates could go up again. But if inflation is trending down, interest rates could also come down.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

Scammers may direct you to a malicious website that asks for your personal information or an...
Scammers piggybacking on legitimate class-action settlements
The JW Marriott has some awesome summer staycation options available starting at the end of the...
JW Marriott at Desert Ridge offers spectacular summer staycation options for the whole family
It is a crisis leaders are desperately trying to get a handle on, and the numbers are...
MCAO seeing record number of fentanyl-related prosecution cases
Preventing Fentanyl overdoses and deaths in Maricopa County
Arizona lawmakers on the verge of passing nearly $18 million budget