110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Alleged shoplifter hospitalized after being shot by Tempe officer

Sgt. Hector Encinas said officers found a sharp object near the suspect's body.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shoplifting call led to an officer shooting a man in Tempe on Tuesday night. According to Sgt. Hector Encinas, police were called out around 7:30 p.m. about a shoplifter at a Walmart near Priest Drive and Elliot Road. Investigators say a man stole a sound bar from the store. Police searched the area for the suspect, and one officer found him walking along a nearby canal path. It’s unknown what led up to the shooting, but Encinas confirmed the man was shot by an officer.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Encinas said officers found a sharp object near his body. No officers or shoppers were hurt. The suspect hasn’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 27th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 34th in the state in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

Alleged shoplifter in critical condition after being shot by Tempe police
Avondale girls soccer team asking for help raising money for championship game trip
The second round of cleanups for "The Zone" homeless encampment.
Court-ordered ‘The Zone’ cleanup begins Wednesday in downtown Phoenix
Hobbs is planning to use $7 million from the border security fund to scale up operations with...
Hobbs criticizes Biden administration’s response to Title 42 expiration during Tucson visit