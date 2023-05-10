32 people displaced, dog saved after fire at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of people and a dog are now without a home after a fire at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a second-alarm apartment fire near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Crews arrived and found two second-floor apartments on fire, with flames and smoke spreading to the attic and nearby units. Firefighters extinguished flames and saved a dog from the fire. Phoenix fire says 32 people are now displaced from the damage.

An investigation is underway to determine what sparked the flames. No injuries were reported, and a crisis team is helping those displaced.

