32 people displaced, dog saved after fire at Phoenix apartment complex
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of people and a dog are now without a home after a fire at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday.
Around 4:30 p.m., the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a second-alarm apartment fire near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Crews arrived and found two second-floor apartments on fire, with flames and smoke spreading to the attic and nearby units. Firefighters extinguished flames and saved a dog from the fire. Phoenix fire says 32 people are now displaced from the damage.
An investigation is underway to determine what sparked the flames. No injuries were reported, and a crisis team is helping those displaced.
