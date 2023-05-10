110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

32 people displaced, dog saved after fire at Phoenix apartment complex

Crews arrived and found two second-floor apartments on fire.
Crews arrived and found two second-floor apartments on fire.(Phoenix Fire Department, Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of people and a dog are now without a home after a fire at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a second-alarm apartment fire near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Crews arrived and found two second-floor apartments on fire, with flames and smoke spreading to the attic and nearby units. Firefighters extinguished flames and saved a dog from the fire. Phoenix fire says 32 people are now displaced from the damage.

An investigation is underway to determine what sparked the flames. No injuries were reported, and a crisis team is helping those displaced.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

No suspects have been found.
Fight leads to shooting at Buckeye Walmart
It was a fiery exchange between Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers and Councilwoman Lauren Tolmachoff.
Glendale councilmembers at odds over next steps for firefighter cancer claim coverage
Defense attorneys filed a motion for the judge to dismiss the case, arguing that the...
Defense rests without calling witnesses in Vallow trial
Investigators say a truck and sedan collided near Hunt Highway and Arizona Avenue.
18-year-old killed in weekend crash in Chandler