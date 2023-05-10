110 ° Day Contest
18-year-old killed in weekend crash in Chandler

Investigators say a truck and sedan collided near Hunt Highway and Arizona Avenue.
Investigators say a truck and sedan collided near Hunt Highway and Arizona Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a teen is dead following a weekend crash in Chandler that sent eight people to the hospital. On Tuesday evening, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies confirmed the 18-year-old died at the hospital.

On Saturday, just after 5:30 a.m., deputies say a truck carrying six people crashed into a sedan with two people inside near Hunt Highway and Arizona Avenue. All eight people were rushed to the hospital. A 16-year-old and 49-year-old remain hospitalized with serious injuries, while five others had minor injuries, investigators said.

Deputies are still working to find out what led up to the crash. The teen’s name hasn’t been released.

