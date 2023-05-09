110 ° Day Contest
Why the Arizona Biltmore should be one of your staycation destinations

The Arizona Biltmore offers up more than just a luxurious hotel room, but some amazing amenities for a summer staycation.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Treat yourself to the Tierra Luna Spa in the middle of the Arizona Biltmore Resort. The resort says they offer exclusive massages and facials that aren’t found anywhere else, in addition to its string of fitness activities from aqua fitness to yoga classes.

Our adventure guru Ian Schwartz had some fun in the water at this historic and beautiful resort.

And if you’re looking for fun for the family? An array of fun activities are in store if the kids are joining in. From dive-in movie nights to three waterslides on the property, there won’t be a dull moment all night. Should you need to partake in some adult time, check out the adults-only Saguaro Pool with a DJ every weekend.

To learn more, click/tap here. The Biltmore is offering Arizona’s Family viewers an exclusive $100 daily resort credit and waived resort parking fees.

