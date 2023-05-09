110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Suspect on the loose after deadly hit-and-run at north Phoenix intersection

One vehicle appeared to have hit a brick wall.
One vehicle appeared to have hit a brick wall.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix on Tuesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called out to the intersectin at 35th Avenue and Acoma Drive for a crash involving a car and a pickup truck. Officers arrived and found the driver of the car, 59-year-old Ronnie Crmkovic, with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The driver of the truck ran away from the scene before police arrived. Detectives say the truck was traveling on 35th Avenue when it rear-ended Crmkovic who was stopped on the road.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and search for the driver of the truck.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

Police found a man shot to death outside an apartment building early Tuesday morning.
Man found shot to death outside Phoenix apartment complex
The shooting happened shortly before noon on Monday in Tuba City.
Navajo police shoot, kill armed man during domestic violence call in Tuba City
Traffic is backed up on the I-10 near Wild Horse Pass Boulevard after a person was hit by a...
Eastbound I-10 closed near Chandler after man hit, killed by semi-truck
The principal says school officials confiscated the student’s backpack and found a weapon inside.
4th grader allegedly brings gun to elementary school in Peoria
JetBlue and Alaska are the only airlines that offer credits and/or vouchers for extended delays.
U.S. DOT wants travelers to be compensated for airline delays, cancelations