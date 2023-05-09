Suspect on the loose after deadly hit-and-run at north Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix on Tuesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called out to the intersectin at 35th Avenue and Acoma Drive for a crash involving a car and a pickup truck. Officers arrived and found the driver of the car, 59-year-old Ronnie Crmkovic, with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The driver of the truck ran away from the scene before police arrived. Detectives say the truck was traveling on 35th Avenue when it rear-ended Crmkovic who was stopped on the road.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and search for the driver of the truck.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.