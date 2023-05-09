110 ° Day Contest
Sunshine and warm now, but weather changes coming to Arizona

By April Warnecke
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures today with a Valley high of 94 degrees.

An area of low pressure arrives in Arizona late today and into tomorrow, bringing breezy conditions and a cooldown. The Valley will only top out in the low 80s Wednesday afternoon. Rain is unlikely in the Valley, but we could see some light rain and even snow showers in the high country tomorrow.

This storm system exits our region by Thursday and we will begin to warm back up, with highs around 100 degrees likely for the weekend.

Expect mostly sunny skies in the Vally over the weekend, but a slight chance of thunderstorms in the higher elevations. This early season monsoon-like pattern will bring a chance of high country storms into early next week, but rain is still unlikely in the Valley.

