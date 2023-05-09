Police: Suspect on the run after man shot to death in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are actively looking for a suspect after a man was found shot to death in west Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., officers were called out to the area of 27th and Luke avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. When they arrived, they found a seriously injured with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, but say that the suspect or suspects are still being looked for. No other information has been released.

