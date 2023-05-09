110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police: Suspect on the run after man shot to death in west Phoenix

Police say no suspects have been taken into custody.
Police say no suspects have been taken into custody.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:06 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are actively looking for a suspect after a man was found shot to death in west Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., officers were called out to the area of 27th and Luke avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. When they arrived, they found a seriously injured with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, but say that the suspect or suspects are still being looked for. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

On Monday night, a group of students gathered to paint a parking spot in honor of Jeremiah...
Teen dead after weekend shooting in Mesa
Classmates honor football player shot, killed in Mesa
Jodi Arias was found guilty but ultimately spared from the death penalty.
Jodi Arias trial echoes through courtrooms 10 years later
Former prosecutor explains lessons learned from Jodi Arias trial