110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix nonprofit group hosts annual Mother’s Day purse drive

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
It's an annual drive that specifically looks after moms, courtesy of Nourish Phoenix, during Mother's Day.
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nourish Phoenix is hosting its annual Mother’s Day purse drive! The effort was created specifically to look after moms in a very special way by filling a donated purse with lotions, pampering items, loofas, jewelry, hand creams, make-up palettes and more just in time for Mother’s Day.

“Everything you see here has been donated by the community,” said Beth Fiorenza, executive director for Nourish Phoenix. “We have a huge need right now with inflation soaring and a lot of people can’t afford these luxury items. And as moms, we always spoil our kids first and not ourselves.” She added that the organization also works with Shoebox Ministries as well.

Tap/click here for more details on donations being sought. If you’d like to donate a purse, it doesn’t have to be brand new. Just fill it with special little pampering items you might give your mom for Mother’s Day and drop it off at the organization at 501 S 9th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007. If you’re unable to give, you can volunteer with Nourish Phoenix! The purses will be available on Thursday and Friday this week.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

Nourish Phoenix hosting annual Mother's Day purse drive
Johnny just wanted to meet a police officer for his birthday.
Little boy’s birthday wish to meet Chandler Police officer
A special birthday wish for little boy who wanted to meet officer
A special birthday wish for little boy who wanted to meet officer
Phoenix Suns fan was ecstatic to her favorite player Devin Booker while in Denver during the...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker made fan’s day during Denver semifinals