Phoenix nonprofit group hosts annual Mother’s Day purse drive

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nourish Phoenix is hosting its annual Mother’s Day purse drive! The effort was created specifically to look after moms in a very special way by filling a donated purse with lotions, pampering items, loofas, jewelry, hand creams, make-up palettes and more just in time for Mother’s Day.

“Everything you see here has been donated by the community,” said Beth Fiorenza, executive director for Nourish Phoenix. “We have a huge need right now with inflation soaring and a lot of people can’t afford these luxury items. And as moms, we always spoil our kids first and not ourselves.” She added that the organization also works with Shoebox Ministries as well.

Tap/click here for more details on donations being sought. If you’d like to donate a purse, it doesn’t have to be brand new. Just fill it with special little pampering items you might give your mom for Mother’s Day and drop it off at the organization at 501 S 9th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007. If you’re unable to give, you can volunteer with Nourish Phoenix! The purses will be available on Thursday and Friday this week.

