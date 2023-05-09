Eastbound I-10 closed near Chandler after man hit, killed by semi-truck

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say a man is dead after he was hit by a semi-truck near Chandler on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Department of Public Safety, a man got out of his vehicle near Interstate 10 and Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and walked in front of the semi. He was struck and died at the scene.

Arizona Department of Transportation says I-10 eastbound is closed at Chandler Boulevard. Drivers must exit at or before Chandler Boulevard. There’s no estimated time to reopen the freeway. The man hasn’t been identified.

UPDATE: The freeway is closed at Chandler Blvd, due to this crash. All traffic must exit at or before Chandler Blvd.



There's no estimated time to reopen the freeway. https://t.co/bTqikXhawQ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 9, 2023

