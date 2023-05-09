110 ° Day Contest
Eastbound I-10 closed near Chandler after man hit, killed by semi-truck

Traffic is backed up on the I-10 near Wild Horse Pass Boulevard after a person was hit by a...
Traffic is backed up on the I-10 near Wild Horse Pass Boulevard after a person was hit by a semi-truck.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say a man is dead after he was hit by a semi-truck near Chandler on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Department of Public Safety, a man got out of his vehicle near Interstate 10 and Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and walked in front of the semi. He was struck and died at the scene.

Arizona Department of Transportation says I-10 eastbound is closed at Chandler Boulevard. Drivers must exit at or before Chandler Boulevard. There’s no estimated time to reopen the freeway. The man hasn’t been identified.

