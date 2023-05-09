110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Navajo police shoot, kill armed man during domestic violence call in Tuba City

The shooting happened shortly before noon on Monday in Tuba City.
The shooting happened shortly before noon on Monday in Tuba City.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUBA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after Navajo police shot him when he allegedly pointed a gun at them during a domestic violence call on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Navajo police say they responded to a home in Tuba City shortly before noon. At the scene, they found an armed man and a woman screaming for help when they arrived. As officers approached, police say the unidentified suspect pointed a gun in their direction. At that point, one officer fired at him but missed.

The suspect then went inside a home and barricaded himself, prompting authorities to order him to come out. However, a short time later, another woman approached the front door when the suspect began engaging again with officers. Officers fired again, striking him. The suspect was rushed from the scene and died from his injuries moments later. No one else was injured.

The Navajo Dept. of Criminal Investigation and the FBI are now investigating the incident. No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

The suspect, identified as 63-year-old Sergio Morales, was arrested Monday at his home in Buckeye
Buckeye man arrested for sexually assaulting person with cognitive disability
The meeting will start with a presentation by ADOT, followed by a question and answer period.
ADOT to host meeting on possible improvements to the I-10 near Arizona Mills mall
Police found a man shot to death outside an apartment building early Tuesday morning.
Man found shot to death outside Phoenix apartment complex
Tuesday is the last day for Tempe residents to submit their mail-in ballots for the proposed...
Tuesday is the last day to mail ballots for Tempe sports arena special election