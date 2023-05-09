Navajo police shoot, kill armed man during domestic violence call in Tuba City

TUBA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after Navajo police shot him when he allegedly pointed a gun at them during a domestic violence call on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Navajo police say they responded to a home in Tuba City shortly before noon. At the scene, they found an armed man and a woman screaming for help when they arrived. As officers approached, police say the unidentified suspect pointed a gun in their direction. At that point, one officer fired at him but missed.

The suspect then went inside a home and barricaded himself, prompting authorities to order him to come out. However, a short time later, another woman approached the front door when the suspect began engaging again with officers. Officers fired again, striking him. The suspect was rushed from the scene and died from his injuries moments later. No one else was injured.

The Navajo Dept. of Criminal Investigation and the FBI are now investigating the incident. No other information was immediately released.

