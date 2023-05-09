Mystery surrounds Mesa high school football player’s shooting death

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mystery is surrounding a Red Mountain High School football player’s death. Jeremiah Aviles, 18, was shot and killed early Sunday morning at his teammate’s home near University Drive and Gilbert Road. Mesa Police detectives have spoken with everyone inside the home that morning and are now relying on several search warrants to answer questions to crack the case. Aviles was reportedly playing video games with friends before the shooting happened.

“I heard a loud scream and then I heard a bunch of loud voices,” said Julie Craghead, who was woken by the screams. Detectives don’t know if the shooting happened accidentally or on purpose.

Meanwhile, Aviles friends, team, and classmates are remembering the life gone too soon by painting his parking spot at Red Mountain High School. “J was a radiant soul, he played on our football team, you can count on him everyday to have a smile on his face,” said Jakobi Lane.

There is a vigil for Aviles scheduled for Thursday, 8 p.m. at Red Mountain High School, according to the team’s head football coach.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.