110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mystery surrounds Mesa high school football player’s shooting death

There is a vigil for Aviles scheduled for Thursday, 8 p.m. at Red Mountain High School,...
There is a vigil for Aviles scheduled for Thursday, 8 p.m. at Red Mountain High School, according to the team’s head football coach.(Red Mountain Football)
By David Caltabiano
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mystery is surrounding a Red Mountain High School football player’s death. Jeremiah Aviles, 18, was shot and killed early Sunday morning at his teammate’s home near University Drive and Gilbert Road. Mesa Police detectives have spoken with everyone inside the home that morning and are now relying on several search warrants to answer questions to crack the case. Aviles was reportedly playing video games with friends before the shooting happened.

“I heard a loud scream and then I heard a bunch of loud voices,” said Julie Craghead, who was woken by the screams. Detectives don’t know if the shooting happened accidentally or on purpose.

Meanwhile, Aviles friends, team, and classmates are remembering the life gone too soon by painting his parking spot at Red Mountain High School. “J was a radiant soul, he played on our football team, you can count on him everyday to have a smile on his face,” said Jakobi Lane.

There is a vigil for Aviles scheduled for Thursday, 8 p.m. at Red Mountain High School, according to the team’s head football coach.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

Traffic is backed up on the I-10 near Wild Horse Pass Boulevard after a person was hit by a...
Eastbound I-10 reopens near Chandler after man hit, killed by semi-truck
Man hit, killed by semi-truck on I-10 near Chandler
Police found a man shot to death outside an apartment building early Tuesday morning.
Man found shot to death outside Phoenix apartment complex
The shooting happened shortly before noon on Monday in Tuba City.
Navajo police shoot, kill armed man during domestic violence call in Tuba City