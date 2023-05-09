Much cooler Wednesday ahead this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny, breezy, and dry this Tuesday under mostly clear skies as highs pushed a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Another dry system will pass through the Four Corners area on Wednesday, causing high winds in northern Arizona and possibly a few sprinkles in the upper elevation areas. A Wind Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. for parts of eastern Arizona for wind gusts up to 45 mph. A Red Flag Warning will also be in effect for southeastern Arizona. Expect much cooler temperatures across the Valley on Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s.

A low passing by AZ will pick up the wind gusts across portions of the state.

A large ridge of high pressure is expected to build into the Western region by the end of the week as highs will soar to the upper 90s on Friday, with the possibility of hitting the 100s mark by Saturday. Mother’s Day looks to be a warm and breezy one with highs just below 100 degrees. A push of moisture southeast from the Gulf of Mexico may stagnate underneath this ridge by the beginning of next week.

This would cause isolated mountain showers with outflows coming down into the Phoenix area. A few sprinkles may be possible, but an outright chance of rain would only hover around 10-20% at the most. So you may feel the humidity a bit by next week! The biggest danger will be a higher fire danger for most of eastern Arizona from dry lightning.

