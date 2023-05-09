Man found shot to death outside Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to check the welfare of a person near 19th Avenue and Butler Drive. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not located a suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.