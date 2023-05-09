110 ° Day Contest
Man found shot to death outside Phoenix apartment complex

Police found a man shot to death outside an apartment building early Tuesday morning.
Police found a man shot to death outside an apartment building early Tuesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to check the welfare of a person near 19th Avenue and Butler Drive. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not located a suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

