Man arrested in connection to alleged murder and robbery at Mesa business

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man accused of being connected to a murder and robbery investigation at a Mesa business in March.

On March 3, court documents say 36-year-old Zane Robert Proctor and an accomplice went inside a business in Mesa with firearms and were wearing clothing that covered their entire bodies except their eyes. The two then allegedly struggled with a person inside the business, and the victim was shot in the abdomen and later died. The suspects then took several items from the victim and left the area.

According to court documents, the vehicle Proctor and his accomplice used during the robbery and shooting was later found, and the car owner told police that the two were using the vehicle at the time of the crime. In addition, court documents say a witness told police they saw both suspects wearing dark clothing and holding guns.

After two months of investigating, police arrested Proctor on May 5 in Gilbert for two warrants. According to police, Proctor admitted to going to the victim’s location with his accomplice and said they gave him the clothing and gun. Proctor also told police that the two entered through the open back door of the business, and that’s when the other suspect got into a “tussle” with the victim, court papers say. Proctor told police his accomplice shot the victim, then hit the victim’s head with the gun, and admitted to taking the victim’s belongings before leaving the scene.

Proctor faces charges including first-degree premeditated murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon. No information on the second robber is available. The victim has not been identified.

