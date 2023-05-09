Lottery ticket worth $365K sold at north Phoenix convenience store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One lucky lottery player is hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after a jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in north Phoenix.

The winning ticket Triple Twist ticket was sold at Fast Market, located at 20205 N. Cave Creek Road, with a cash prize amount of $365,000. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were: 1, 6, 18, 28, 32, 35.

The next estimated jackpot is $200,000. Tap/click here for more on the Arizona Lottery.

