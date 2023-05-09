110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Lottery ticket worth $365K sold at north Phoenix convenience store

The winning ticket is worth $365,000!
The winning ticket is worth $365,000!(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One lucky lottery player is hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after a jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in north Phoenix.

The winning ticket Triple Twist ticket was sold at Fast Market, located at 20205 N. Cave Creek Road, with a cash prize amount of $365,000. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were: 1, 6, 18, 28, 32, 35.

The next estimated jackpot is $200,000. Tap/click here for more on the Arizona Lottery.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., on...
Both sides rest in Lori Vallow trial; verdict to be livestreamed
SRP has been working diligently over the past year to prepare for this year's wildfire season.
Here’s how SRP plans to reduce wildfire risk around Arizona
The suspect, identified as 63-year-old Sergio Morales, was arrested Monday at his home in Buckeye
Buckeye man arrested for sexually assaulting person with cognitive disability
The shooting happened shortly before noon on Monday in Tuba City.
Navajo police shoot, kill armed man during domestic violence call in Tuba City