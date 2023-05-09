Lead singer of popular Phoenix Mexican band killed in car crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fans, friends, and family are remembering Carlos Parra, lead singer of the popular band Los Parras, a trio of brothers who attended Phoenix’s North High School.

Friends and family told Arizona’s Family more details about the deadly crash that happened near Hermosillo, Mexico on Saturday. “Their tire got popped, they tried to control the car, but the moment they crashed, he tried to put his seatbelt on and he couldn’t find it,” said Jose Brito. Brito said he’s known the Parras for 16 years and went to North High with them.

He said Carlos was a humble guy who was newly engaged. “He was a happy guy, he was always smiling, and he was always motivated to do something for his family,” Brito said. He said he’ll be there to support the surviving brothers who are doing okay despite being involved the crash. “I hope they can push through, it’s not going to be easy but friends are here around them to support them and motivate them,” he said. “Life is life, and it sucks to lose a friend like that.”

Los Parras will be remembering Carlos at a memorial at Legends Event Center on Camelback Road at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.