Here’s how SRP plans to reduce wildfire risk around Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Salt River Project is working on wildfire mitigation in preparation for this summer and the upcoming monsoon.

Starting May 16, AI-enabled wildfire detection cameras, called SmokeD, will be able to locate wildfires through infrared cameras mounted to transmission towers. Two test areas along Highway 260 between Payson and Heber will soon feature 12 cameras that will run 24/7 will a full 360-degree view, The cameras will capture images every 10 minutes to help alert SRP, the U.S. Forest Service, and emergency crews.

SRP is also applying for a federal grant that would fund more SmokeD cameras. If awarded, the company would be able to buy 20 more cameras to place across 7 places in the state. The company also installed fire-resistant mesh to be wrapped around powerlines for those areas frequently impacted by wildfire. The mesh expands like a marshmallow if a blaze comes near the pole.

More than 250 miles of brush once growing near transmission lines have been cleaned up across the state as well in the last year. The project called the “Forest 500,” happens annually as brush can be a massive sparking hazard if not cleaned up appropriately. By keeping it low, it can help prevent extensive damage to power lines and protect the power supply to the Valley.

