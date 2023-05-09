Family identifies victim of fiery wrong-way crash in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix family is identifying their loved one as a victim who died in a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver, who they believe was going the wrong way on the freeway, was also killed.

Romarye Kenneth Stiger, 30, was on his way to his mom’s house when his family tells us he was hit and killed on the freeway by a wrong-way driver. “He was staying with me and my mother for a little bit and he thought he had forgot his pillow so he just came back to get it and we never seen him, he said he was coming and never seen him come through the door,” said Vachon Myers, his younger brother.

At 3:22 in the morning Sunday, DPS says they started getting calls about a wrong-way driver heading westbound in the eastbound lanes at the tunnel on I-10. The crash happened two minutes later on I-10 and 19th Avenue. “I just hope he didn’t feel no pain and the wrong-way driver, I just don’t think it’s worth it. If you’re drunk you can always sleep in your car, ask a friend, spend the night, just chill because you don’t know who you’re taking away.”

Both cars burst into flames, killing the driver of the car going the wrong way. Detectives haven’t released that person’s name, only saying he was a 25-year-old from Texas. It’s not clear yet if he was impaired.

Stiger’s family says all they’re left with are memories. “He was a spirit that couldn’t be contained, he said what was on his mind. He didn’t care what anybody had to say he just let it out, you know what I’m saying? That’s what I liked about him,” Myers said.

DPS says it doesn’t know if the driver got onto the freeway going the wrong way or if it changed directions when already on because the thermal cameras and sensors installed on the ramps to detect wrong-way drivers did not activate.

