110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Expert advice if you’re considering a buy now, pay later plan for your wedding

Average wedding costs $30,000, according to The Knot
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The buy now, pay later (BNPL) lending market is estimated to have grown by 2,400% since 2019, according to Statista, with consumers using the method to purchase everything from household necessities to weddings.

Ronita Choudhuri-Wade, a personal loans expert with NerdWallet, explained that BNPL can help you break up large purchases into bite-sized chunks that are paid for over four to six weeks.

Choudhuri-Wade said BNPL has its pros and cons. While it can help make a large payment more manageable, oftentimes these plans are at 0% interest and can impact your credit score.

“However, buy now, pay later is often so convenient that you can easily overspend, and you can go over budget,” she noted. “And some of the providers do have fees if you are looking at a longer repayment period.”

Choudhuri-Wade said she had seen instances in people using the buy now, pay later method to buy their wedding dress and jewelry for their big day. Some venues and caterers also offer BNPL as an option.

“If you’re managing your money correctly, if you’re sticking to your budget and you have comfortable cash flow, that buy now, pay later is not a bad option,” Choudhuri-Wade explained. “But if you are able to afford your wedding only because of buy now, pay later payment plans, you might want to consider alternatives.”

NerdWallet suggested several options for financing your nuptials instead of BNPL:

  • Ask for a no interest loan from family members, if possible
  • Take out a personal loan that you can pay back over a two-year term
  • Open a 0% APR credit card if you can pay off the costs during the promotional term
  • If you do use a credit card, make sure to use one that allows you to earn points or miles

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden, congressional leaders meet to avert default
Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center for his...
Man guilty in Texas protest killing posted ‘I am a racist’
Jessica Himes, kneeling in front of cross, holds her daughter Harper, blue shirt, as her son...
Official: Officer saved ‘countless lives’ ending mall attack
FILE - A truck burns after being set on fire in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2023,...
El Chapo’s son, Sinaloa members face sanctions over fentanyl