DNA links man to 2008 sexual assault of teen girl, MCSO says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man connected to the sexual assault of a teen girl 15 years ago. Through years of investigating, DNA evidence linked 33-year-old Alexander Rzeczycki to the sexual assault of a teen in 2008. He was arrested on May 3 and booked into the Maricopa County jail.

In June 2008, MCSO received the report of an alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at a party. The victim told detectives that two men drank alcohol before luring her into a bedroom and sexually assaulting her. The teen told police that a 17-year-old boy intervened to stop the assault, but the two suspects attacked him.

MCSO began an investigation, and a Forensic Medical Examination, which documents any injuries consistent with sexual assault, was given to the teen. However, the case became inactive in 2009 after the victim did not want to continue the investigation and detectives had little information on a suspect.

In 2017, forensic evidence in the case was sent for analysis through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (DANY/SAKI) Grant, which provides additional funds to process any untested Sex Assault Kits. A year later, MCSO received the report that a man’s DNA was found on the evidence.

In August 2018, MCSO received a potential DNA match in the case belonging to Rzeczycki. Investigators learned that the victim died in 2015 but continued to pursue the case.

Detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit were granted a warrant from the Maricopa County Grand Jury, and the MCSO Fugitive Apprehension Tactical Enforcement Unit found and arrested Rzeczycki. He was booked into jail and faces a felony charge of sexual conduct with a minor.

MCSO says the case remains open and is searching for the second suspect. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-TIPS (8477) with a notation of “IR08-112002.”

