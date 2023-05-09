110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Deadly hit-and-run shuts down busy north Phoenix intersection

One vehicle appeared to have hit a brick wall.
One vehicle appeared to have hit a brick wall.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in north Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out to 35th Avenue and Acoma Drive at around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with serious injuries from the wreck. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. At the scene, detectives also learned that one person involved in the crash ran off. Authorities are still actively working to find them, but a suspect description has not been released.

Video from the scene shows traffic being restricted in all four directions. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect met with probation officer after alleged murder
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Phoenix-area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Latest News

Proposed rules would require airlines to cover delays, cancellations
Police say no suspects have been taken into custody.
Police: Suspect on the run after man shot to death in west Phoenix
On Monday night, a group of students gathered to paint a parking spot in honor of Jeremiah...
Teen dead after weekend shooting in Mesa
Classmates honor football player shot, killed in Mesa