Deadly hit-and-run shuts down busy north Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in north Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out to 35th Avenue and Acoma Drive at around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with serious injuries from the wreck. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. At the scene, detectives also learned that one person involved in the crash ran off. Authorities are still actively working to find them, but a suspect description has not been released.

Video from the scene shows traffic being restricted in all four directions. No other information has been released.

